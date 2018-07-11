Spring Fire Suspect Expected In Court

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (4) – The man accused of starting the largest wildfire burning in Colorado this season is expected to be in court on Thursday.

The Spring Fire burning in Costilla and Huerfano Counties has burned more than 107,000 acres.

Jesper Joergensen of Denmark was arrested days after the fire started on suspicion of arson. Court documents state he built a fire in a fire pit to cook food. He reportedly told investigators he believed the fire was out.

The fire destroyed at least 148 homes. It is 77 percent contained.

