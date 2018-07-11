  • CBS4On Air

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (4) – The man accused of starting the largest wildfire burning in Colorado this season is expected to be in court on Thursday.

The Spring Fire burning in Costilla and Huerfano Counties has burned more than 107,000 acres.

spring jorgenson Spring Fire Suspect Expected In Court

Jesper Joergensen (credit: CBS)

Jesper Joergensen of Denmark was arrested days after the fire started on suspicion of arson. Court documents state he built a fire in a fire pit to cook food. He reportedly told investigators he believed the fire was out.

Spring Fire Suspect Expected In Court

A trio of helicopters gathering water on July 7. (credit: InciWeb)

The fire destroyed at least 148 homes. It is 77 percent contained.

