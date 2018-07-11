  • CBS4On Air

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)Brian Perri has been missing since he summited Mount Meeker in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 30. One of his friends is taking it upon himself to conduct his own search on the route he believes Perri took down from the mountain.

The 38-year-old man from Fort Collins texted a picture of his summit to the 13,911-foot mountain and that was the last communication anyone has had from him.

mount meeker search map frame 824 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

For the past four days, JC Fischer has been looking for his best friend, traveling to Mount Meeker and hiking for hours on end, hoping to find Perri or some clues as to what happened leading to his disappearance.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 120 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

Brian Perri and JC Fischer (credit: JC Fischer)

“We are exhausted and that’s to put it lightly,” said Fischer.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 0 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews JC Fischer (credit: CBS)

Search and rescue members in the Rocky Mountian National Forest say their search has encompassed significant sections of 22.5 square miles. Crews are using helicopters, ground crews and dog teams.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 870 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

(credit: CBS)

They’ve even added drones to their arsenal of search tools. Officials say the drone helps them view inaccessible terrain which is difficult to see from helicopters or by crews on the ground.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 840 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

(credit: Rocky Mtn. National Park)

Fischer thinks more could be done, “They have been very caring but have not implemented the necessary tools to find him.”

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 960 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

(credit: CBS)

Perri is an experienced hiker who was Special Ops in the Army and has specialized survival training.

brian perri pic 4 from facebook copy Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

“I would have this giant backpack and he would have this little hiking backpack and he would pull out a gallon Ziploc bag and say, ‘Whatever I can put in this little Ziploc baggie, I can survive 10 times longer than you,” said Fischer.

brian perri pic 1 from facebook copy Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

Rescue teams then found Perri’s car in the parking lot at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead after they were notified on July 5.

mount meeker search 12vo frame 1349 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

(credit: CBS)

Fischer thinks Perri was in a hurry to get down the mountain and may have taken a straight line down the mountain. That’s the area he has been searching and says he will continue to again and again.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 330 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

JC Fischer (credit: CBS)

“I’m going to be back out every single day until he comes home,” said Fischer.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of the rescue effort.

mt meeker missing hiker 10pkg frame 270 Missing Hikers Friend Continues Exhaustive Search

(credit: CBS)

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since Saturday, June 30. Especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.

