By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Big changes are coming to the alcohol policy for parks in Denver, and the public can weigh in on the conversation at a meeting on Wednesday night.

beer 2 Full Strength Beer In Parks? Denver Asks Public To Weigh In

(credit: CBS)

Denver Parks and Recreation is recommending allowing full-strength beer and wine in parks starting in 2019.

Currently, only 3.2 beer is allowed in Denver’s parks. But the Colorado legislature passed a new law that gives local governments the chance to make their own policies on alcohol in parks.

beer 1 Full Strength Beer In Parks? Denver Asks Public To Weigh In

(credit: CBS)

Denver Parks and Recreation is now recommending to the council to allow both full-strength beer and also wine for public consumption in 2019. Hard liquor will remain prohibited for public consumption, but may be allowed at certain special events with liquor licenses. Glass bottles will also remain banned.

The Denver Parks and Recreation meeting will be held at the Wellington Webb Municipal Building at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That’s located at 201 Colfax Avenue.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.

