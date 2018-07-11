DENVER (AP) Tyler Anderson kept Arizona in check for six innings. Once he left, the Diamondbacks pounced on the Colorado Rockies bullpen.

David Peralta and A.J. Pollock homered in Arizona’s four-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night.

“It’s good when you do something to help the team to win,” said Peralta, who has 16 home runs. “You have to be ready for a mistake. I was trying to slow down the game. I was really happy.”

Nick Ahmed also went deep as the Diamondbacks won for ninth straight time at Coors Field.

Arizona managed just three hits off Anderson but a high pitch count ended his night early. The Diamondbacks roughed up the Rockies’ bullpen in the seventh.

Jake McGee (1-3) walked Jeff Mathis, allowed a double to pinch-hitter Chris Owings before Peralta hit the first strike he saw into the seats in right to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead.

“I threw two bad pitches with my secondary pitches,” McGee said. “The second one I got it up too much to Peralta. You are going to pay when that happens.”

Pollock hit a solo homer later in the inning off Scott Oberg.

The big inning wasted another strong outing for Anderson. He has allowed just one run in his last three starts, two of which have come at Coors Field. He has a 0.45 ERA since losing to the Miami Marlins on June 23rd.

He walked four batters Tuesday, two leading off the third inning but came back to strike out the side and leave the runners stranded.

“I was working fast, too fast,” Anderson said. “I stayed back and made good pitches. A lot of times when you’re back is against the wall, you have to do that.”

Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer off Archie Bradley in the bottom of the seventh, tying him for the NL lead in that category. The Rockies put the tying run on first but Andrew Chafin retired the last two batters to end the threat.

Randall Delgado (2-0) tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief of Patrick Corbin to get the win. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Corbin went only 4 1/3 innings and failed to pitch at least five innings for the first time this season. The left-hander came into the game with a 0.95 ERA in his previous three starts.

“I didn’t go as deep into the game as I’d like,” Corbin said. “Just a couple of mistakes and got my pitch count early. I was hoping to get through the fifth there but the bullpen came up huge.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Clay Buchholz (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen on Tuesday while INF Deven Marrero (left oblique strain) continues to do range-of-motion exercises.

Rockies: OF David Dahl (broken right foot) took batting practice Wednesday. Dahl has been out since June 1 after fouling a ball off his foot against San Francisco.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Arizona’s nine straight wins at Coors Field are a franchise record at an away ballpark. The Diamondbacks haven’t lost in Denver since June 20, 2017.

“You come up here and we’re ready to play our best baseball,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “For the first five innings we looked like we were semi-sleepwalking but the right guys came up when we needed them.”

Arizona had an eight-game winning streak at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia snapped in April.

ROSTER MOVE

The Rockies activated C Tom Murphy from the paternity list and optioned INF Jordan Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller (0-3, 9.00) makes his fourth start Wednesday since returning from Tommy John surgery. He will face Colorado RHP German Marquez (7-8, 4.92), who is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA with 14 strikeouts and no walks in his last two starts.

By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press

