Filed Under:Arapahoe Road, Interstate 25, Light Rail, RTD, Vehicle Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – Traffic heading south on Interstate 25 near Arapahoe Road was stopped at the start of the evening rush hour on Tuesday because of a vehicle fire.

Officials say the smoke and flames also caused the RTD E, F, R light rail services to be suspended for about two hours. They resumed service at 7:30 p.m.

Northbound traffic was unaffected, however the commotion caused considerable backup.

South Metro Fire reports the truck was hauling hay and came to a “quick stop.” Some the hay touched the exhaust pipe, and caught fire. There are no reports of injuries, but firefighters are working in 100 degree weather.

The highway is expected to reopen by 9 p.m.

Comments
  1. William Kiefer says:
    July 10, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    What caused the power outage at the same time?

    Reply

