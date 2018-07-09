  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin)

By Matt Kroschel

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Weeks of little-to-no rain left hundreds of wild horses in Western Colorado with dwindling options, now volunteers are making sure the magnificent creatures survive these extra dry conditions.

Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin volunteers began hauling water late last week to the Sand Wash Basin for the horses.

horse warriors Volunteers Bring Water To Wild Horse Herds

(credit: Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin)

The Bureau of Land Management approved the operations and volunteers backed by donors across the country paid for the water deliveries.

The BLM tells CBS4 there is still water in Sand Wash, but they are hoping the additional water helps distribute the horses better to reduce impacts from their grazing given the dry conditions.

wild horse Volunteers Bring Water To Wild Horse Herds

(credit: Wild Horse Warriors for Sand Wash Basin)

The water tanks are in very remote, difficult areas to reach.

Wild Horse Warriors tell us that When the horses all concentrate in one area it is very hard on the land, plus it is more stressful to the horses.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

