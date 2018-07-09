By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver-based Intermap Technologies is internationally known for their high-resolution mapping and elevation models.

The company has been an essential part in helping rescue the soccer team stranded in a Thailand cave.

Intermap Technologies CEO Patrick Blott says he got the call from Thailand three days after the team first went missing. Intermap was asked to create a model of the cave rescue divers were trying to navigate.

Intermap were able to provide them with something within three hours of their request.

Divers needed to know information such as what the terrain looks like, what the elevations were and if they needed to drill. Intermap was able to give them that information from thousands of miles away, as well as create a blueprint using known cave patterns and routes.

That model gave rescuers a perspective they didn’t have before, allowing them to reach the team much faster than anyone anticipated.

Blott says he’s sorry they lost a diver in the effort, but he’s proud Intermap was able to stop a bad situation from getting worse.

“At that time, there had been no news for three days. They had been missing and the situation was getting worse, not better. It didn’t look good. We threw everything we had at it and said let’s give them as much as we can and hope for the best. And sure enough, things are moving in the right direction now and it’s really great to see it,” said Blott.

In addition to being so quick in providing that life-saving information, Intermap gave rescuers all of that data free of charge.

The official heading the Thai cave rescue operation says the four boys brought out of the flooded cave by divers on Monday are “safe and conscious” and now in a hospital. Monday’s operation, which was the second day of a high-stakes rescue effort, took less time than Sunday’s because of the experienced accumulated and more people involved. Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.

