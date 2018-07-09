  • CBS4On Air

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue members in the Rocky Mountion National Forest used drones to help look for a hiker who disappeared more than a week ago.

mount meeker search map frame 824 Drones Used In Search For Missing Hiker On Mount Meeker

Officials say the drone will help them view inaccessible terrain which is difficult to see from helicopters or by crews on the ground.

Dogs were also added to the search on Sunday.

mt meeker search 4 credit rmnp Drones Used In Search For Missing Hiker On Mount Meeker

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Crews have been looking for Brian Perri since Friday — nearly a week since he was last heard from when he sent a picture of himself to a friend after he summitted Mount Meeker.

The 38-year-old man from Fort Collins was day hiking on June 30. Rescue teams then found Perri’s car in the parking lot at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead after they were notified on July 5.

brian perri pic 1 from facebook copy Drones Used In Search For Missing Hiker On Mount Meeker

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

Perri has minimal equipment and is believed to not have tent or camping equipment.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the cost of the rescue effort.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since Saturday, June 30. Especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.

