DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a new exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science that takes visitors out of this world.

VR Arcade opened to the public on Monday. The pop-up experience uses virtual reality technology.

The exhibit features six bays for individual virtual reality experiences as well as a four-person Virtual Reality Transporter ride.

VR Arcade is located on the first floor of the museum near the popular Space Odyssey exhibition.

“We tested a VR experience for the past year that was very popular with our guests, so we are expanding the VR offerings,” said George Sparks, President and CEO of the Museum in a statement. “We hope this will surprise and delight our guests and inspire them to enjoy exploring wherever their curiosity leads.”

These are the games available in the VR Arcade:

Google Earth VR
Beat Saber
V-Racer Hoverbike
Mars Odyssey
Plank Not Included
Eagle Flight
Job Simulator
Eleven: Table Tennis
Sea of Memories
Glider Island

The VR exhibits are open to everyone 10 years and older. There is an additional cost to the regular museum admission.

