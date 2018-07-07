  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMMe, Myself & I
    7:30 PMMe, Myself & I
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Lightning Strike, Local TV
Copter4 catching a lightning strike during an afternoon thunderstorm on May 15, 2013. (credit: CBS)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says one person was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon.

Details about the victim have not been released, but officials say it happened near the Peak to Peak Highway.

Officials say they believe the strike occurred near a campground off Forest Service Road 328, north of County Road 116.

Indian Peaks Fire Protection District responded to the call.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s