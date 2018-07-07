Copter4 catching a lightning strike during an afternoon thunderstorm on May 15, 2013. (credit: CBS)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says one person was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon.

Details about the victim have not been released, but officials say it happened near the Peak to Peak Highway.

Officials say they believe the strike occurred near a campground off Forest Service Road 328, north of County Road 116.

Indian Peaks Fire Protection District responded to the call.