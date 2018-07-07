  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brian Perri, Local TV, Missing Hiker, Mount Meeker, Rocky Mountain National Park
Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue continued their search for a missing hiker on Mount Meeker.

mount meeker search map frame 824 Dozens Of Search & Rescue Members Looking For Missing Hiker

Brian Perri, 38, was last known to be day hiking on June 30 in the area. Perri texted a picture of himself on the summit to a friend. He didn’t have a tent or camping equipment with him.

On Saturday, the Northern Colorado Helitack searched the area from above as 46 other team members searched on the ground.

Officials say they will concentrate on ridge lines and couliors including the Loft Route via Keplinger’s Couloir, the Dragon’s Egg Couloir and Meeker Ridge, as well as lower sections of Mount Meeker.

mount meeker search 12vo frame 1155 Dozens Of Search & Rescue Members Looking For Missing Hiker

(credit: CBS)

Rangers found Perri’s car at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead parking lot. They say the hike is 14 miles round trip.

 

mount meeker search 12vo frame 1349 Dozens Of Search & Rescue Members Looking For Missing Hiker

(credit: CBS)

Perri was last seen wearing a tan full-brim hat, sunglasses and a red backpack.

 

brian perri pic 4 from facebook copy Dozens Of Search & Rescue Members Looking For Missing Hiker

Brian Perri (credit: Facebook)

Friends described Perri as an avid hiker, who summited 14ers around Colorado regularly.

Though Meeker is not a 14er, it comes in close with an elevation of 13,911 feet.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since  June 30 — especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s