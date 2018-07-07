ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of the Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue continued their search for a missing hiker on Mount Meeker.

Brian Perri, 38, was last known to be day hiking on June 30 in the area. Perri texted a picture of himself on the summit to a friend. He didn’t have a tent or camping equipment with him.

On Saturday, the Northern Colorado Helitack searched the area from above as 46 other team members searched on the ground.

Officials say they will concentrate on ridge lines and couliors including the Loft Route via Keplinger’s Couloir, the Dragon’s Egg Couloir and Meeker Ridge, as well as lower sections of Mount Meeker.

Rangers found Perri’s car at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead parking lot. They say the hike is 14 miles round trip.

Perri was last seen wearing a tan full-brim hat, sunglasses and a red backpack.

Friends described Perri as an avid hiker, who summited 14ers around Colorado regularly.

Though Meeker is not a 14er, it comes in close with an elevation of 13,911 feet.

Park rangers would like to hear from anyone who has been in the Mount Meeker area since June 30 — especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues. Please call (970) 586-1204.