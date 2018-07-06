(CBS4) – The following are details on some of the worst wildfires in Colorado’s recorded history.

2018

Spring Fire: Fire currently burning near La Veta, More than 103,000 acres, more than 100 homes destroyed (Updates | Photo Gallery)

2013

Black Forest Fire: Colorado’s most destructive fire in terms of property damage — Approximately 15,000 acre fire in June 2013 destroyed 486 homes, 2 killed (Photo Gallery)

2012

Waldo Canyon Fire: 18,247 acre fire started in June 2012, 346 homes destroyed, 2 killed, at one point 32,000 homes were evacuated (Photo Gallery)

High Park Fire: Lightning started 87,284 acre fire in June 2012, 259 homes destroyed, 1 Larimer Co. resident killed (Photo Gallery)

Lower North Fork Fire: Fire started in March 2012, 3 residents of Jefferson County killed, 27 homes damaged or destroyed, ignited by controlled burn on state land that got out of control (View Photo Gallery)

2010

Fourmile Fire: 169 homes destroyed in Boulder County foothills, September 2010 (View Photo Gallery)

2002

Hayman Fire: Colorado’s largest fire — 138,114 acres burned — Started in June, 2002, in Pike National Forest, 133 homes destroyed, started by U.S. Forest Service worker Terry L. Barton (View Photo Gallery)

Missionary Ridge Fire: Fire broke out near Durango in June 2002, 73,145 acres burned, 56 homes destroyed, firefighter killed by falling tree

1994

Fire On Storm King Mountain – South Canyon Fire near Glenwood Springs on Storm King Mountain in July 1994 killed 14 firefighters, burned 2,115 acres (Watch Video)

1989

Black Tiger Fire: July 1989 on Sugarloaf Mountain in west Boulder County, 44 homes destroyed within six hours of ignition

RELATED: Four 2018 Wildfires Join List Of Top 10 Largest In State History

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.