PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are making progress on the Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County.

As of Friday evening, the fire has burned 12,902 acres and containment grew to 32 percent.

More than 300 crews are fighting the fire burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22. The fire is burning in timber and brush with mixed conifer and aspen.

Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

Investigators say lightning caused the fire.

