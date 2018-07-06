Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Fairplay, Local TV, Park County, Park County Sheriff's Office, Weston Pass Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews are making progress on the Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County.

As of Friday evening, the fire has burned 12,902 acres and containment grew to 32 percent.

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: A large plume of smoke begins to build in the afternoon on the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near Fairplay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

More than 300 crews are fighting the fire burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22. The fire is burning in timber and brush with mixed conifer and aspen.

Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: Members of the Craig Hotshots return to their crew cabs after a long day of fighting the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near FairPlay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Investigators say lightning caused the fire.

