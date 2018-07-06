LA VETA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado highway that runs up and over La Veta Pass is set to reopen after being closed for more than a week as the Spring Fire continues to burn. Highway 160 has been closed between Fort Garland and La Veta since June 27.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said they will open the highway at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

CDOT shared the following warning with drivers who plan to use the highway after it opens:

“Motorists should be aware there is no stopping, parking or standing outside of vehicles along the highway shoulder on US 160 from Fort Garland to La Veta or at any of the highway closure points. Law enforcement will be patrolling the highway.”

There remain two major road closures due to the firefight. Highway 69 remains closed north of Walsenburg except for local residents and Highway 12 is closed from La Veta to the summit of Cuchara Pass.

The Spring Fire grew to more than 103,000 acres earlier this week. It is currently 35 percent contained. Some mandatory evacuations were lifted on Friday morning:

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.