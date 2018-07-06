EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildfire officials are warning drone users to keep the aircraft away during wildfires because it can hamper the efforts of firefighters, both on the ground and in the air.

There have been a few instances over the past few weeks where drones have interfered with aerial attacks on fires, including the Lake Christine Fire.

If a drone is spotted over a wildfire, all firefighting operations must cease.

Sen. Cory Gardner commented on the practice, and didn’t hold back his disdain.

“If some moron wants to take a drone out above a firefighting operation, they need to stop it, they need to quit it, they’re putting lives in danger, in jeopardy, and so we need to get word out to knock if off, and let firefighters do their job,” said Gardner.

Authorities have determined the identity of the drone operator in the Lake Christine Fire and are working on tracking down that person.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton visited the Lake Christine Fire area on Friday morning and got an update from the wildfire management team.

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for residents who live in Garfield County. The burn area is actually in Eagle County, and mandatory evacuations there as well as in neighboring Pitkin County remain in effect.

The number of homes destroyed by the fire remains static at three.

Call 970-510-0705 for more information about the fire.



