EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildfire officials are warning drone users to keep the aircraft away during wildfires because it can hamper the efforts of firefighters, both on the ground and in the air.

There have been a few instances over the past few weeks where drones have interfered with aerial attacks on fires, including the Lake Christine Fire.

copter 3 friday lake christine fire frame 200820 Drone Operators Warned To Stop Flying Over Wildfires

(credit: CBS)

If a drone is spotted over a wildfire, all firefighting operations must cease.

Sen. Cory Gardner commented on the practice, and didn’t hold back his disdain. lake christine fire 5vomap frame 922 Drone Operators Warned To Stop Flying Over Wildfires

“If some moron wants to take a drone out above a firefighting operation, they need to stop it, they need to quit it, they’re putting lives in danger, in jeopardy, and so we need to get word out to knock if off, and let firefighters do their job,” said Gardner.

Authorities have determined the identity of the drone operator in the Lake Christine Fire and are working on tracking down that person.

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton visited the Lake Christine Fire area on Friday morning and got an update from the wildfire management team.

copter 3 friday lake christine fire frame 128731 Drone Operators Warned To Stop Flying Over Wildfires

(credit: CBS)

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for residents who live in Garfield County. The burn area is actually in Eagle County, and mandatory evacuations there as well as in neighboring Pitkin County remain in effect.

The number of homes destroyed by the fire remains static at three.

lake christine fire 2 Drone Operators Warned To Stop Flying Over Wildfires

(credit: CBS)

Additional Resources

Call 970-510-0705 for more information about the fire. The Eagle County Sheriff Facebook page is also providing official updates on the fire.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

