DENVER (CBS4) – As we wrap up this patriotic week, many of us are thinking about the men and women who help make the United States the home of the free and the brave. But what happens to these Colorado veterans when they return home? A Denver nonprofit is coming together to help veterans transition to civilian life or take their careers to the next level.

Ted Brown cofounded Valor Bridge three years ago. He spoke live to CBS4’s morning anchor Britt Moreno on CBS4 This Morning. He says the need to help Colorado veterans is big. It can be tough for veterans to return home from military life and communicate with civilians. It is also challenging for everyday people to talk with veterans.

Valor Bridge provides an intensive immersion course tailored to veterans to help them succeed.

“We really focus on the business leadership aspect of transition and providing them a robust curriculum pairing them with the right mentor,” said Brown.

Valor Bridge helps veterans in a unique way. The nonprofit offers an intensive curriculum taught by senior industry leaders from the private sector. High-level leaders teach veterans and really ask what each veteran needs and wants.

Valor Bridge screens military students to observe their strengths, career goals and personalities in order to pair them up with the right mentor.

Dress for Success is just one class that teaches veterans how to handle job interview.

“I think our veterans come out of the military with incredible experience and skill sets and finding ways to utilize it is incredibly important to help them,” Brown tells Moreno.

Valor Bridge is now accepting applications for an August Session. For more information, please go to: valorbridge.org

