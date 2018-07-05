Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Fairplay, Local TV, Park County, Park County Sheriff's Office, Weston Pass Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters battling the Weston Pass Fire are hopeful that rainfall will help put a damper on the fire burning in Park County.

The fire has burned nearly 13,000 acres and was 15 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon. At least one home has burned.

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: A large plume of smoke begins to build in the afternoon on the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near Fairplay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

There are 313 crews fighting the fire burning southwest of Fairplay, between Highway 285 and County Road 5 south of County Road 22. The fire is burning in timber and brush with mixed conifer and aspen.

Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds. Officials ask owners to bring adequate feed.

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: Members of the Craig Hotshots return to their crew cabs after a long day of fighting the Weston Pass Fire on July 2, 2018 near FairPlay, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

US Hwy 285 is closed between Hwy 9 and Hwy 24 at Antero Junction. Residents with proof of residency may have access to County Rd 22, 18, and 24.

The Fairplay Community Center shelter and Fairgrounds are open.

FAIRPLAY, CO – JULY 2: The glow of the Weston Pass fire can be seen from Highway 9 on July 2, 2018 in Fairplay Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Investigators say lightning caused the fire.

