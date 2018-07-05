  • CBS4On Air

By Rick Sallinger

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– A retired detective from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to be sentenced later this month after he was convicted on three of four charges involving unauthorized possession of evidence from an unsolved murder case.

The charges that Robert Dodd was convicted on are abuse of public records and two counts of second-degree official misconduct.

storage unit evidence 6pkg frame 694 Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interview former Fremont County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Dodd (credit: CBS)

Dodd was one of the detectives on the force that has been investigating the still-unsolved 2006 murder of 16-year-old Candace Hiltz. She was shot to death with as many as three guns.

storage unit evidence 66789pkg Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

Candace Hiltz (credit: CBS)

Still unresolved is why did Dodd have evidence from the case in his personal storage locker.

“Why did you have that evidence in your locker?” CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger asked Dodd outside of the courthouse during an earlier appearance.

storage unit evidence 6pkg Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

(credit: CBS)

“No comment,” Dodd replied.

“You can tell us now can’t you?” asked Sallinger.

Dodd was put on paid administrative leave in January, retired in April, and moved out of state shortly after.

landfill evidence 5 pueblo chieftain tracy harmon Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

(credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

The Canon City Daily Record reported that he told the Colorado Bureau of Investigation in an interview that he held onto the evidence because he wanted to take more photos of it at a later date, but never got around to it.

Her mother, Delores Hiltz, wants to know why Dodd had the items related to her daughter’s case.

“He has destroyed evidence, tampered with evidence… the whole thing is sickening,” she said.

storage unit evidence 6pkg frame 2583 Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interviews Delores Hiltz (credit: CBS)

More than a decade after the crime, evidence from the case was discovered in a private storage locker belonging to Dodd. It included documents, blood covered items and an ax.

landfill evidence 3 pueblo chieftain tracy harmon Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

(credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

Rick Ratzlaff came to the trial hoping to learn why the items were in the locker he purchased.

landfill evidence pueblo chieftain tracy harmon Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

(credit: Pueblo Chieftain)

“They never really asked why he had this evidence and why he hid it,” Ratzlaff said before a May court appearance.

storage unit evidence 6pkg frame 1781 Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interviews Rick Ratzlaff (credit: CBS)

There was more, at a landfill outside of Canon City, evidence from other cases allegedly discarded by Dodd was found.

“Disgusting that he hasn’t been charged with that. That’s 20 young girls, some under 18,” said Hiltz.

storage unit evidence 10pkg frame 348 Retired Detective Convicted In Case Linked To Unsolved Murder

(credit: Rick Ratzlaff)

As for her daughter’s murder, no one has ever been charged.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

