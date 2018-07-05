DENVER (CBS4) – Family and friends in Denver are remembering a beloved high school football player who was murdered last weekend. Reese Grant-Cobb was walking down Colfax Avenue when he was attacked by people who were later seen on surveillance images.

The attack happened near the intersection with Pearl Street.

Grant-Cobb was getting ready to head to the University of Northern Colorado in the fall. He was over 6 feet tall and weighed around 250 pounds. His stature often caught your attention, but family and friends say it was his big heart that everyone remembered.

“You might be like ‘Whoa that’s a big guy,’ and once he smiled and you looked at his baby face and you just melted,” his mother Beverly Grant told CBS4.

Through football, basketball and a range of other sports Grant-Cobb was well known in the sports community. But off the playing field is where Grant says he really shined.

“A young man that was suicidal, he said ‘I am alive because of Reese.’ He said Reese just showed up at his house (and the young man said) ‘He kept bugging me he wouldn’t leave me alone,'” she said.

Grant heard that story about her son for the first time three days after his murder.

Grant-Cobb’s cousin Terri Wash was with his father when police delivered the news about the murder.

“The world stood still. Time stopped. It was a moment of just total disbelief,” Wash said.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two men that police believe were involved in the attack. The family is asking that everyone take a close look at their faces and help police get justice for Grant-Cobb.

“Share information that you know about these people whose pictures are posted. Please pay that forward because this is just another thing that must be done,” Grant said.

The East High School football team is holding a vigil to remember Grant-Cobb on Friday at 8 p.m. at the school. His mom says everyone is welcome.