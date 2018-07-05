Ready to explore the freshest spots in RiNo? From beer to poke, read on to see the latest establishments to arrive in this part of Denver.

Odell Brewing Company

2945 Larimer St.

Odell Brewing Company of Fort Collins has opened a taproom in RiNo in a brick building from 1917. Two outdoor patios help accommodate visitors for beer brewed on-site, from classic IPAs to experimental one-offs. There is no food available, but you can bring in your own.

Yelpers are excited about Odell Brewing Co., which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Yelper Claire B., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, “So glad Odell has come to downtown Denver! Great brews and a very cool spot with an outdoor patio and rooftop. This place will be packed all the time, no doubt.”

Yelper Ute L. wrote, “Great beer, awesome 90s and 00s hip-hop playlist, cold air conditioning and plenty of seating between the two levels and two patios.”

Odell Brewing Co. is open from noon–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday and noon–midnight on Thursday-Saturday.

HI Tide

2449 Larimer St.

HI Tide is an Asian fusion spot, offering poke and seafood. Some bowls are designed for you — yuzu salmon with mixed greens, avocado, scallions, chili-marinated citrus and cilantro, for example. Others you make yourself — a base of rice or greens, fish or tofu for protein, vegetables or other toppings, and a choice of sauce.

Beer is served, there’s outdoor seating and, weather cooperating, the vibes are tropical.

With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, HI Tide has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Mike T., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, “This is poke elevated to Mile High. Stopped by for lunch during their soft opening. Immediately I was warmly greeted by their friendly staff. Great decor and vibe, and they even have a small patio outside.”

Grant H. noted, “Hands down best yellowtail bowl in town! If you like spicy, be sure to add the charred habaneros. Don’t worry, they have an ice bucket full of canned vodka mules and other drinks to cool you down.”

HI Tide is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Aloha Poke Co

3501 Wazee St.

Photo: Megan R./Yelp

Aloha Poke Co comes out of Chicago, but is now available from California to Washington, D.C., and now in Zeppelin Station. You write down your order — base, protein, additions — at this counter-service spot, which is both fast and casual.

The sauces arguably make the bowl, with sweet and savory, horseradish and wasabi, and Japanese citrus ranch, for example, changing the complexion of your meal.

Aloha Poke Co currently holds 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Yelper Megan R., who reviewed the eatery on May 5, wrote, “First time out to Zeppelin Station, and I love the so-fresh and so-clean vibes. There are a handful of awesome spots to grab lunch here, but Aloha Poke Co won my appetite’s vote this time around. Simple, healthy-ish options abound at this cute corner shop and I wasn’t disappointed! ”

Yelper Alisha K. wrote, “I had the marinated salmon over mixed greens with pineapple and fresh jalapeños, cucumber and scallions. My friend got the crunchy bowl with ahi tuna. We both agreed that every bite was delicious.”

Aloha Poke Co is open from 10 a.m.–midnight daily.

