NEW YORK (CBS) – Police have spotted a woman scaling up the Statue of Liberty.
Social media photo show the woman atop the pedestal under Lady Liberty’s foot, reports CBS2 in New York.
Park officials began talking with the woman around 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
The New York City Police Department Emergency Service Unit is on the way to the scene and will have to repel down the monument to restrain her if she continues to refuse to come down on her own.
Sources tell CBS2 that people have been evacuated from the immediate area and visitors to Liberty Island are being held at the docks.
Earlier Wednesday a group of protesters calling themselves “Rise and Resist” hung a banner reading “ABOLISH ICE” from the monument, and activists spells out the same message on their shirts.
Police say it was unclear if this woman was part of that group.
It is rappel not repel