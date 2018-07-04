  • CBS4On Air

Faith Hughes and Skylar Chapman (credit: Pueblo Police Department)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a Colorado man faces a murder charge after his 23-month-old son’s death, and the boy’s mother is also charged with child abuse resulting in death.

The Pueblo Police Department says the boy died on Wednesday at Denver Children’s Hospital. He was taken to the hospital Friday in critical condition.

Authorities say the boy’s father, 21-year-old Skylar Chapman, faces charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. They say the boy’s mother, 20-year-old Faith Hughes, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

Both Chapman and Hughes remain in the Pueblo County Detention Center, after initially being arrested on suspicion of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury on Friday. It’s not clear if either has an attorney to speak on their behalf.

