AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a dozen food trucks are parked at the Stanley Marketplace in for a food truck rally.

The trucks feature a wide variety of dining options including Indian, Ethiopian and Venezuelan.

The chefs use the event to encourage people to try something new.

“It’s a great way to drum up business and put ourselves out there and get in front of people and let them meet us,” said Austin Carson, an employee at Bistro Georgette.

Part of the proceeds benefit the Can’D Aid Foundation. The event runs through 8 p.m.

The next food truck rally will be Aug. 3 in Denver’s Santa Fe Arts District.