GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A total of 30 people in Greeley were welcomed as new U.S. citizens during an Independence Day ceremony on Tuesday.

In the naturalization ceremony, the Greeley Tribune says immigrants from 16 countries heard speeches from a handful of state Representatives and Senators as they took their final step to become a U.S. citizen.

The new Americans recited the Oath of Allegiance and promised to defend the Constitution.