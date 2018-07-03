EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to yet another fire which ignited in Colorado. The Lake Christine Fire is burning west of the Basalt gun range in Eagle County.

Evacuations are in place for Original Road, Silverado Dr, Hillcrest Drive and the Pineridge area.

Mandatory evacuation orders now for the Hillcrest and Silverado subdivisions in Basalt. Expect delays on Highway 82 near milepost 21. If you have to pass through the area please do not stop to take photos / etc as it is currently hindering operations. pic.twitter.com/OTIxJR9AO0 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) July 4, 2018

The following areas are under a pre-evacuation notice:

Big and Little Pinyon areas, Sagewood area and the area around the Church of Christ. The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Basalt High School at 600 Southside Drive in Basalt.

The fire has scorched 50-60 acres and is not contained. Approximately 80 home are threatened.

Tuesday evening, two helicopters were gathering water from the Roaring Fork River west of downtown Basalt.

Two Rivers Road is closed in both directions, according to a Pitkin County alert.

Officials say the fire was caused by people shooting tracer rounds. The suspects are known and have been issued a summons “in lieu of arrest by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Department,” a news release stated.

