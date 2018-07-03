ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has been sentenced for dumping chemical-filled bottles in the Roaring Fork River.

Ricardo Parras-Membreno was arrested in March after police say they saw him placing bottles in the Roaring Fork River in Basalt. They had been staking out a spot where other similar bottles had been discarded.

While police have suspected they contained ingredients used to make methamphetamine, Basalt police said that a search of Parras-Membreno’s home turned up no evidence of drugs. Instead the bottles were full of bleach and other household chemicals.

Parras-Membreno pleaded guilty to criminal mischief last month.

A judge sentenced him to probation and 40 hours of community service.