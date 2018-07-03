  • CBS4On Air

A river bottle found in the Roaring Fork River (credit: Basalt Police)

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has been sentenced for dumping chemical-filled bottles in the Roaring Fork River.

Ricardo Parras-Membreno was arrested in March after police say they saw him placing bottles in the Roaring Fork River in Basalt. They had been staking out a spot where other similar bottles had been discarded.

Man Sentenced For Dumping Bottles Full Of Chemicals Into Roaring Fork River

While police have suspected they contained ingredients used to make methamphetamine, Basalt police said that a search of Parras-Membreno’s home turned up no evidence of drugs. Instead the bottles were full of bleach and other household chemicals.

Parras-Membreno pleaded guilty to criminal mischief last month.

A judge sentenced him to probation and 40 hours of community service.

