By Jamie Leary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 2-year-old boy, who lost his mother and father after an accused drunk driver collided with their car, is out of the hospital and making progress.

The crash happened May 20 on Highway 83 just south of Franktown. Cadence Poyner had nearly 100 fractures including his C2 vertebrae.

While his car seat saved his life, the impact of the collision and a reclined seat, broke both of the toddler’s legs. Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado didn’t know if he would make it through the night, but on his second day in the hospital, Cadence opened his eyes.

“From being told, ‘Look, he may not make it through the night’ to being out of ICU within a week, we were very blessed,” said Jayme Davis, Cadence’s aunt.

Davis was initially told there was a possibility that Cadence suffered brain damage, but he was making significant improvements everyday.

Davis brought him a popsicle. Cadence was able to pick it up and eat it, a sign to Davis that he had normal cognitive function.

“I knew that he was still with me, that my Cadence was still with me,” cried Davis.

The family’s 3-month-old daughter, Adaleigh, was not in the car with them at the time of the crash. Davis is now the legal guardian of both children.

“She was my world. I would do anything for her,” Davis said of her sister Julee. “God doesn’t put anything in your life that you can’t handle.”

Davis has been documenting Cadence’s progress. She says she wants to show people what can happen with love and prayer.

“I want people to see how God works. I want people to know that he is real, that he does exist because if he wasn’t then I wouldn’t have him,” she said.

On Monday, Cadence was back at Children’s for a check-up. While he still has fractures in his right leg, he will have the only remaining cast removed at the end of the month.

“I cannot believe that we are where we’re at. It has been because of everyone that was on the scene. Everyone that is at the hospital,” said Davis.

While Cadence has a long road ahead of him, on Monday he was a happy 2 year old. Even though he may not know it, his energy and smile are helping his family heal.

The suspect in the case is in jail and faces vehicular homicide charges.

LINK: Poyner Family’s GoFundMe Page

