ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A florist shop in Arapahoe County had an unexpected delivery on Monday after an SUV drove into the building.

South Metro firefighters responded and say the SUV drove into the 1-800-Flower Shop on Iliff Avenue near Quebec Street.

Other than some shattered glass, nothing was seriously damaged and no one was seriously hurt.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.