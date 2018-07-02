COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Veterinarians are keeping a close eye on Penny the giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The giraffe, born June 4 at the zoo in Colorado Springs, had a decreased appetite over the weekend, along with some swelling in one leg.

Veterinarians started giving her pain medication and antibiotics, which are making a difference.

Penny’s health is being watched closely after she was found splayed in her stall on the morning of Wednesday, June 13.

She is the 200th calf born at the zoo.