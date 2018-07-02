  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Giraffe, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, Giraffe Cam, Muziki, Penny The Giraffe
(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Veterinarians are keeping a close eye on Penny the giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The giraffe, born June 4 at the zoo in Colorado Springs, had a decreased appetite over the weekend, along with some swelling in one leg.

giraffe penny 6 20 Penny The Giraffe Gets Medication, Closer Attention

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Veterinarians started giving her pain medication and antibiotics, which are making a difference.

Penny’s health is being watched closely after she was found splayed in her stall on the morning of  Wednesday, June 13.

She is the 200th calf born at the zoo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s