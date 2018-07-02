  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) — More than 2,500 homes are under evacuation orders in Colorado as firefighters battle over a half dozen wildfires around the state.

Most of the evacuations in effect Monday were due to a 78-square-mile wildfire in southern Colorado that authorities believe was human caused.

spring fire 5vo frame 590 More Than 2,500 Homes Evacuated By Fires In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that 52-year-old Jesper Joergensen of Denmark was arrested on arson charges. Investigators haven’t released other details except to say they don’t think he intentionally started the fire.

Immigration officials have requested that they be able to take custody of him if he is released from jail.

high chateau fire 3 kktv More Than 2,500 Homes Evacuated By Fires In Colorado

High Chateau Fire (credit: CBS)

About 570 homes are evacuated near a 2.4 square mile fire that started Friday near Florissant. About 360 children at a camp also had to be evacuated by the Chateau Fire.

