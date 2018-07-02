By Matt Kroschel

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4) – Travelers passing through Colorado are facing closed roads and lengthy detours as several wildfires continue to grow, specifically near Fairplay.

In Park County, U.S. 285 is closed outside of Fairplay because of the Weston Pass Fire.

The wildfire is sending thick black smoke across the area. Traffic on already-crowded highways because of the July 4th holiday is being diverted onto smaller side roads. Highway 9 is the detour around the 285 closure.

Visitors report being surprised to see the massive smoke plumes so close to the highway.

“We thought it was just a big strange cloud until we got a little closer,” Dave Viar told CBS4 Monday.

In Southern Colorado, the Spring Fire has forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close La Veta Pass indefinitely.

CDOT officials are asking traveler’s patience as firefighters work through extreme conditions to control the fires.

