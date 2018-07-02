  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Wildfires, Highway Detours, La Veta Pass, Local TV, Weston Pass Fire, Wildfire Detours

By Matt Kroschel

FAIRPLAY, Colo. (CBS4) – Travelers passing through Colorado are facing closed roads and lengthy detours as several wildfires continue to grow, specifically near Fairplay.

fires burning 5vomap frame 0 Holiday Traffic Forced Onto Detours Due To Raging Wildfires

In Park County, U.S. 285 is closed outside of Fairplay because of the Weston Pass Fire.

The wildfire is sending thick black smoke across the area. Traffic on already-crowded highways because of the July 4th holiday is being diverted onto smaller side roads. Highway 9 is the detour around the 285 closure.

fire road impact 5pkg transfer frame 120 Holiday Traffic Forced Onto Detours Due To Raging Wildfires

The Weston Pass Fire near Fairplay. (credit: CBS)

Visitors report being surprised to see the massive smoke plumes so close to the highway.

fire road impact 5pkg transfer frame 300 Holiday Traffic Forced Onto Detours Due To Raging Wildfires

(credit: CBS)

“We thought it was just a big strange cloud until we got a little closer,” Dave Viar told CBS4 Monday.

In Southern Colorado, the Spring Fire has forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close La Veta Pass indefinitely.

fire road impact 5pkg transfer frame 846 Holiday Traffic Forced Onto Detours Due To Raging Wildfires

(credit: CBS)

CDOT officials are asking traveler’s patience as firefighters work through extreme conditions to control the fires.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s