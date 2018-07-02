  • CBS4On Air

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is no containment in the High Chateau Fire burning in Teller County. The wildfire more than doubled in size over the weekend.

High Chateau Fire Continues To Grow In Teller County

Chateau Fire (credit: USFS)

Officials say 1,522 acres have burned, and the fire is zero percent contained. On Saturday, officials said four or five structures have been lost.fires burning 5vomap frame 0 High Chateau Fire Continues To Grow In Teller County

It is unclear whether those structures are homes.

Officials also sent out mandatory evacuation orders for 360 homes, and pre-evacuation orders for more than 200 other homes over the weekend. All evacuation orders remain in place.

high chateau fire teller county sheriff High Chateau Fire Continues To Grow In Teller County

(credit: Teller County Sheriff)

A total of 130 personnel are fighting the fire, which includes aerial resources assisting handcrews.

Road closures include Teller County 11 and 111, and Teller County 11 to 112.

high chateau fire 2 kktv High Chateau Fire Continues To Grow In Teller County

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

