AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A major art installation is happening Monday at the memorial honoring those killed in the Aurora theater shooting.

Thirteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the July 20, 2012 shooting at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora during the midnight premiere of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

149450197 10 Crane Sculpture Installation Begins For Aurora Theater Shooting Memorial

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The gunman, James Holmes, was convicted of 24 counts of murder and 140 counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

AURORA THEATER SHOOTING: Story Archive | Timeline | Remembering The Victims

aurora theater memorial 530vo frame 1156 Crane Sculpture Installation Begins For Aurora Theater Shooting Memorial

Ascentiate (credit: Douwe Blumberg)

The monument is titled “Ascentiate” by sculptor Douwe Blumberg and was inspired by the “1,000 Cranes for Aurora” that was sent to the city from a community in Missouri.

memorial Crane Sculpture Installation Begins For Aurora Theater Shooting Memorial

Authorities at the memorial in Aurora on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

Ascentiate has 83 cranes representing the victims and survivors of the shooting with the 13 translucent cranes in the center honoring those whose lives were taken.

The sculpture’s installation will begin Monday and construction will continue on the memorial for a planned dedication at 6:30 p.m. on July 27 at 15151 East Alameda Parkway in Aurora.

