DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice to fill the seat of retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this month. That could mean another justice from Colorado.

Kennedy says he’ll step down at the end of the month. Pres. Trump says Kennedy’s replacement will come from a list of candidates that was drafted in November 2017.

One of those names on the list is Allison Eid. She recently took over on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.