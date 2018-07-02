  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Allison Eid, Anthony Kennedy, Colorado Politics, Colorado Supreme Court, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Neil Gorsuch

DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump is expected to announce his choice to fill the seat of retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this month. That could mean another justice from Colorado.

gettyimages 666925696 Colorado Judge On List Of Possible Supreme Court Nominees

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Kennedy says he’ll step down at the end of the month. Pres. Trump says Kennedy’s replacement will come from a list of candidates that was drafted in November 2017.

z 26 Colorado Judge On List Of Possible Supreme Court Nominees

Allison Eid (credit: courts.state.co.us)

One of those names on the list is Allison Eid. She recently took over on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

