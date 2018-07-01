ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Englewood police officers are looking for a woman who hit a bicyclist with her care and took off.

Police responded to Downing Street and Cornell on Sunday afternoon. They say the victim, a woman in her 60s, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators later announced the suspect’s vehicle information as a red 2015 Chevrolet sedan with a Colorado license plate of WOL-915.

They say the car should have front end damage and its passenger mirror cover is broken.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black woman in her 20s with an athletic build.

The public is asked to call 303-762-2438 if they know more information.