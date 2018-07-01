GOLDEN, Colo.(CBS4) – It was the end of an era on Saturday as Heritage Amusement Park closed its doors for the very last time.

Families enjoyed the park, known as Heritage Square, for one final day of fun in Golden. The park was formerly known as Magic Mountain when it opened in the 60s.

Some told us they were sad to see it go.

“The last go around up here, last day, the end of an era, we had to come up here lot of memories,” said George and Mike Dalio. “I hate to see it go because all the little kids will never be able to experience this.

The closure comes after a settlement was reached between the landlord and the park’s current owners.