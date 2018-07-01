  • CBS4On Air

GOLDEN, Colo.(CBS4) – It was the end of an era on Saturday as Heritage Amusement Park closed its doors for the very last time.

heritage square closing 10sotvo transfer frame 306 Hate To See It Go: Heritage Square Closes Its Doors

(credit: CBS)

Families enjoyed the park, known as Heritage Square, for one final day of fun in Golden. The park was formerly known as Magic Mountain when it opened in the 60s.

heritage square closing 10vo transfer frame 294 Hate To See It Go: Heritage Square Closes Its Doors

(credit: Denver Public Library)

Some told us they were sad to see it go.

“The last go around up here, last day, the end of an era, we had to come up here lot of memories,” said George and Mike Dalio. “I hate to see it go because all the little kids will never be able to experience this.

heritage square closing 10sotvo transfer frame 426 Hate To See It Go: Heritage Square Closes Its Doors

(credit: CBS)

The closure comes after a settlement was reached between the landlord and the park’s current owners.

