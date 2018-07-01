Glendale fullback Maximo De Achaval passes to a teammate during Glendale's match against Utah Saturday. (credit: Drew Anneberg/ glendalerugby.com)

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) — The Glendale Raptors will face the Seattle Seawolves on Saturday for the championship of Major League Rugby’s inaugural season.

Glendale hosted a playoff double-header Saturday at Infinity Park. Glendale beat the Utah Warriors, 34-21. Seattle smacked the San Diego Legion, 38-24, in the first game.

The championship will feature the league two best teams. Glendale was the top squad following the regular season. Seattle was close behind in second.

We’ll see you in San Diego! The Raptors advance to the @usmlr Championship after defeating @warriorsrugbyut. Brought to you by @WesterraCU. #GRRvsUWR pic.twitter.com/GtKMvcnZCY — Glendale Raptors (@glendaleraptors) July 1, 2018

Against Utah, the Raptors established themselves quickly. Glendale Sam Figg dotted down just two minutes into the match. Will Magie’s conversion put Glendale ahead 7-0.

Winger/fullback Harley Davidson and team captain Shaun Davies added scores of their own as the Raptors pushed their lead to 22-0.

They led 22-7 at the half.

“We had a phenomenal first half,” Davison stated. “That said, we’ve got to play a full 80 if we want to win next week.”

Glendale’s Zach Fenoglio scored in the 52nd and 66th minutes as the Raptors extended their advantage to 34-7 before allowing Utah to take momentum as the the clock ran out.

Saturday’s championship game in San Diego will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Glendale defeated Seattle in the teams’ two regular-season encounters by 19-15 and 33-11 tallies.