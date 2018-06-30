PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County has scorched 1,500 acres according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire is burning about nine miles southwest of Fairplay.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for residents in the immediate vicinity. Officials say those living in the Black Mountain subdivisions are under voluntary evacuation orders, but they should be ready to leave at any time.

County Road 22 is closed to all traffic, and residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area. Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds.

The fire is 10 percent contained. Investigators haven’t released a cause of the fire.

A community meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Communty Center at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay.

