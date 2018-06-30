  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Mountain, Fairplay, Park County, Park County Sheriff's Office, Weston Pass Fire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weston Pass Fire burning in Park County has scorched 1,500 acres according to the sheriff’s office.

weston pass fire flare up 1 6 29 18 copy Weston Pass Fire Grows; Community Meeting Planned

(credit: JoAnn Vineyard)

The fire is burning about nine miles southwest of Fairplay.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for residents in the immediate vicinity. Officials say those living in the Black Mountain subdivisions are under voluntary evacuation orders, but they should be ready to leave at any time.

weston pass fire kimmie randall Weston Pass Fire Grows; Community Meeting Planned

Weston Pass Fire on Friday (credit: Kimmie Randall)

County Road 22 is closed to all traffic, and residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area. Livestock is being taken at the Park County Fairgrounds.

weston pass fire 2 helicopters 6 29 18 copy Weston Pass Fire Grows; Community Meeting Planned

(credit: JoAnn Vineyard)

The fire is 10 percent contained. Investigators haven’t released a cause of the fire.

weston pass fire jennifer brown rogowski Weston Pass Fire Grows; Community Meeting Planned

Weston Pass Fire on Friday (credit: Jennifer Brown-Rogowski)

A community meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Communty Center at 880 Bogue Street in Fairplay.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s