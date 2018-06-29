PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuation orders went out on Friday for residents in the immediate vicinity of the Weston Pass Fire.

The fire is burning in Park County, about nine miles southwest of Fairplay. Eight homes were evacuated and more people may have to leave.

The fire has burned about 50 acres and was 10 percent contained on Friday night.

Black Mountain Subdivisions are encouraged to remove livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for a full evacuation.

County Road 22 is closed. If the fire crosses County Road 22, evacuations in the Black Mountain Subdivisions will become mandatory.

Livestock are being taken in at the Park County Fairgrounds.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

