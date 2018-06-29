PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A Pueblo couple has been arrested in what police are calling a case of “severe child abuse.”

The 23-month-old boy was unresponsive and had obvious injuries when 20-year-old Faith Hughes brought him to the hospital on June 29.

The child was bruised throughout his entire body and had multiple brain bleeds, according to the Pueblo Police Department. The boy was flown to Denver Children’s Hospital in critical and seriously unstable condition.

Hughes initially reported that she and her son were walking on the east side of Pueblo when they were randomly assaulted by strangers. Investigators later determined this was not true.

Police interviewed Hughes and the father of the child, 21-year-old Skylar Chapman, at the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the child had been physically abused by both of his parents.

Chapman and Hughes were arrested for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.