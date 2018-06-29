Comments
GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– All evacuations were lifted on Friday evening in the Grand Lake Golf Course Fire.
On Thursday, 300 homes were ordered to evacuate due to the wildfire burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course in Grand Lake.
The fire came within 30 feet of some homes but no homes burned. The fire was 60 percent contained on Friday afternoon.
The fire was still disrupting some mail service in the area.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.