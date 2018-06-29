GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– All evacuations were lifted on Friday evening in the Grand Lake Golf Course Fire.

On Thursday, 300 homes were ordered to evacuate due to the wildfire burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course in Grand Lake.

The fire came within 30 feet of some homes but no homes burned. The fire was 60 percent contained on Friday afternoon.

The fire was still disrupting some mail service in the area.

The #GolfCourseFire is impacting mail delivery in the area, including medicines, checks and commerce. All mail for Hwy 34 from Grand Lake along Trail Creek into #RockyMountainPark will be held at Grand Lake Post Office. Bring Id please. Go away fire! — USPS Colorado (@USPS_Colorado) June 29, 2018

What caused the fire is being investigated.

