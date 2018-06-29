  • CBS4On Air

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– All evacuations were lifted on Friday evening in the Grand Lake Golf Course Fire.

On Thursday, 300 homes were ordered to evacuate due to the wildfire burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course in Grand Lake.

The fire came within 30 feet of some homes but no homes burned. The fire was 60 percent contained on Friday afternoon.

The fire was still disrupting some mail service in the area.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

