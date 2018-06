WARD, Colo. (CBS4) — Traffic was allowed to access the Brainard Lake Recreation Area Friday following a three-and-a-half-month road project.

The 2.5-mile stretch of road was closed March 12th.

Crews worked dawn to dusk seven days a week to reconstruct and widen the road from 22 feet to 27 feet, providing additional shoulder on each side for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Projected cost for the project was $3.5 million.