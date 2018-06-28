BREAKING NEWSDenver Ties All-Time 105-Degree Record
Filed Under:Clear Creek County, Grand County, Local TV, Sugarloaf Fire, Ute Pass, Wildfires

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The so-called Sugarloaf Fire was putting out a lot of smoke near Ute Pass on Thursday afternoon.

The wildfire is burning in Grand and Clear Creek Counties in the Williams Fork range.

sugarloaf fire e1530222519617 No Structures Threatened In Sugarloaf Fire Burning Near Ute Pass

Sugarloaf Fire (credit: CBS)

The fire is burning on National Forest land. Crews say it is burning beetle kill inside the perimeter and they are letting it burn because no structures are threatened.

What caused the fire is being investigated. Officials urge residents not to call 911.

