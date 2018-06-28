GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The so-called Sugarloaf Fire was putting out a lot of smoke near Ute Pass on Thursday afternoon.

The wildfire is burning in Grand and Clear Creek Counties in the Williams Fork range.

The fire is burning on National Forest land. Crews say it is burning beetle kill inside the perimeter and they are letting it burn because no structures are threatened.

FIRE BURNING IN WILLIAMS FORK AREA VISIBLE FROM FRASER/WINTER PARK. APPROX. 40 ACRES & 15 MILES SOUTH WEST. USFS IS ON SCENE AND MONITORING. #SugarloafFire pic.twitter.com/01GzsT5ZhQ — East Grand County Fire Protection District #4 (@EastGrandFire) June 28, 2018

What caused the fire is being investigated. Officials urge residents not to call 911.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.