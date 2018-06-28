  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We managed to reach 101° in Denver on Wednesday. It was hot but not hot enough for a record which was 102°. Thursday’s record is lower – only 99° set on June 28, 1986. We expect to break that record no later than 2 p.m.

The hottest temperature in Denver’s recorded history is 105° which last occurred on June 26, 2012. As of this writing,  that seems out of reach in terms of the official temperature but it’s not impossible for some neighborhoods in the metro area to become that hot Thursday afternoon.

Of course we’re encouraging everyone to remember the basic summer heat safety tips including drinking plenty of water, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, and remembering your pets who will be just as uncomfortable.

The heat will also help raise the fire danger enough for a Red Flag Warning in the mountains and across the Western Slope on Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in the high country. About 20 mph in the metro area.

17 Latest Forecast: Approaching The All Time Record In Denver

Looking beyond Thursday, it will not be as hot on Friday with highs in the middle 90s. Then significantly cooler weather will arrive on Saturday as a cold front moves into Colorado. There won’t be much moisture for the front to work with but isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the first half of the weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Approaching The All Time Record In Denver

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Approaching The All Time Record In Denver

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

