BREAKING NEWSDenver Ties All-Time 105-Degree Record
DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy says that they anticipate Thursday to be the highest-usage day of 2018. Denver broke the heat record which was previously at 99 degrees by reaching 100 degrees at 11:31 a.m. Thursday.

Denver would go on to tie the all-time heat record in the city, 105 degrees, at 2:20 p.m. That ties the all-time heat record set on June 26, 2012.

belly flop contest ej2 frame 7843 Denver Ties Heat All Time Record While People Try To Stay Cool

(credit: CBS)

PHOTO GALLERY: Water World 2018 Belly Flop Contest

Water World hosted it’s annual Belly Flop Contest on Thursday morning, when it had already reached 100 degrees.

belly flop contest ej2 frame 10114 Denver Ties Heat All Time Record While People Try To Stay Cool

(credit: CBS)

The belly floppers said they have been training and thinking up unique moves for the competition.

“Anyone out there who wants to belly flop you definitely have to get the technique down. The closer you get to hitting the water at once the more perfect your flop is going to be,” said Belly Flop contestant Nikko Bermea.

