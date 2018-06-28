BREAKING NEWSDenver Ties All-Time 105-Degree Record
(credit: Mikayla Springer)

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– Up to 1,000 homes have been ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course in Grand Lake.

The fire has burned an undetermined amount of acreage as of 4:30 p.m. Large columns of smoke can be seen from the fire.

grand lake fire Evacuations Ordered As Fire Burns On Grand Lake Golf Course

(credit: Mikayla Springer)

All residents along County Road 48 to Highway 34 and north into Rocky Mountain National Park are required to evacuate. This includes the northwest part of Grand Lake, including the Columbine Lake neighborhood and the Elk Creek Campground and RV Park.

For now, it does not include most of the businesses and shops in Grand Lake. Highway 34 remains open.

