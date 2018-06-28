By Dominic Garcia

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS) — On a closed course in Golden, Colorado State Patrol Troopers purposefully lost control of a vehicle to show what can happen when a vehicle weaves out of their lane.

“Often times people will panic and their first instinct is to jerk the wheel and get back on the road as quickly as possible,” one trooper told CBS4.

That kind of driving has already killed 42 people in Colorado this year.

CSP says it’s often caused by distracted driving.

On Thursday trained CSP instructors demonstrated the proper techniques drivers should be aware of if they find themselves in this situation.

“It can be something as simple as glancing down at your wrist watch to see what time it is. You look up and realize your car is no longer in the lane it’s supposed to be in,” said Sgt. Rob Madden.

CSP says if this happens to you stay calm. Let the vehicle continue straight and slowly add input to the steering wheel and bring your car back into the lane of travel.

“Little bit of pressure, little bit of patience, little bit of time and you’re right back on the road,” said a CSP trooper.

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.