BREAKING NEWSDenver Ties All-Time 105-Degree Record
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chipotle, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Just about a month after Chipotle announced a relocation of its headquarters from Denver to California, the new CEO continues to shake things up.

Chipotle will close 65 locations. The locations of the stores has not been released. These changes mark the first big moves by the chain’s new CEO, Brian Niccol, who took over March 5 from founder Steve Ells.

chipotle 3 Chipotle Closing Dozens Of Locations, Adding New Menu Items

(credit: CBS)

Another change, Chipotle will add new menu items in an effort to boost sales.

The fast casual chain will add more snack foods and a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in an effort to boost sales.

The chain has been testing quesadillas and avocado tostadas but hasn’t decided if those items will stay on the menu.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s