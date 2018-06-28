DENVER (CBS4)– Just about a month after Chipotle announced a relocation of its headquarters from Denver to California, the new CEO continues to shake things up.

Chipotle will close 65 locations. The locations of the stores has not been released. These changes mark the first big moves by the chain’s new CEO, Brian Niccol, who took over March 5 from founder Steve Ells.

Another change, Chipotle will add new menu items in an effort to boost sales.

The fast casual chain will add more snack foods and a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in an effort to boost sales.

The chain has been testing quesadillas and avocado tostadas but hasn’t decided if those items will stay on the menu.