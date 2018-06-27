Filed Under:Arkansas River, Canon City, Fremont County, Local TV, Royal Gorge, Royal Gorge Bridge, Royal Gorge Fire
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For 89 years, people have flocked to Southern Colorado for chance to walk across the Royal Gorge Bridge, the highest suspension bridge in the U.S. Now, the attraction continues to rebuild after a 2013 wildfire burned 90 percent of the park.

Five years after the fire and most of what was there has been rebuilt, bigger and better.

royal gorge Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

The Royal Gorge Bridge (credit: CBS)

“They come to see the bridge and the gorge, everything else we have is just extra and they love it,” said Peggy Gair with the Royal Gorge Bridge.

royal gorge rebounds 6pkg frame 561 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

When the fire leveled much of what was the park, including the visitor center and part of the bridge itself, officials turned to the community to get involved with helping them re-imagine and rebuild.

gorge bridge1 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

Royal Gorge Fire (credit: CBS)

“The only thing that was left was the theater and the sky coaster and the bridge and that was it.”

royal gorge rebounds 6pkg frame 1004 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

They have spent millions redesigning buildings to better withstand future fires, as well as improved infrastructure with new firefighting water tanks.

royal gorge rebounds 6pkg frame 1904 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

royal gorge fire 5pkg transfer Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

The iconic bridge is the oldest way to get across the Royal Gorge, but now you can fly on the zip line or take the newly rebuilt gondola across the jaw dropping gorge below.

royal gorge rebounds 6pkg frame 1364 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

royal gorge rebounds 6pkg frame 2240 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

Access to the bottom of the canyon remains closed but there are plans to replace the railway down the cliff face that was also damaged in the fire.

royal gorge rebounds 6pkg frame 621 Royal Gorge Park Attracts More Visitors Years After Damaging Fire

(credit: CBS)

Officials with the park say they have seen visitor numbers increase every year since the fire forced them to close. This year they are already up three percent over last year’s total visitors.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

