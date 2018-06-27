  • CBS4On Air

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire broke out in Costilla County Wednesday evening.

spring fire costilla county sheriff Fire Grows To 1,000+ Acres, Forces Evacuations Near La Veta

(credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The Spring Fire has prompted nearly 400 evacuations in Forbes Park between Fort Garland and La Veta. Officials say the fire has grown dramatically to more than 1,200 acres, and it is not contained.

Evacuees are told they can stay at a Red Cross shelter at the Fort Garland and Blanca community center.

spring fire 2 costilla county sheriff Fire Grows To 1,000+ Acres, Forces Evacuations Near La Veta

(credit: Costilla County Sheriff)

The fire is sending a large plume of smoke in the area. They’re asking the public to stay away.

The county is also on a Stage 2 fire ban.

